posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



Quoting: RustDesk: I Found This Open-Source TeamViewer Alternative Impressive! —

Remotely controlling a desktop or mobile device is an ability that's become indispensable in today's technology-driven world. It can be used for things like supporting a friend with their Arch Linux troubles, or more large-scale things like serving an organization's customers facing an IT outage.

With these types of tools, there's no need for physical access to a device, you just need to have an active network connection to it, and the tools configured.

On Linux, there are many great remote desktop tools that get the job done, and here, we are introducing you to one such option.