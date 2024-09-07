Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

US Government Networks Get a Security Boost: White House Roadmap Tackles Routing Vulnerabilities

Released earlier this week, the White House’s Roadmap to Enhancing Routing Security (“the Roadmap”) is an important step by the US government toward strengthening routing security in the United States. The US has long lagged behind the rest of the world when it comes to routing security.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

'A newspaper without borders': Mediapart now available as .onion

Readers can now access Mediapart's reporting via https://www.mediapartrvj4bsgolbxixw57ru7fh4jqckparke4vs365guu6ho64yd.onion/. 

LinuxGizmos.com

RDK X3 Development Board: Raspberry Pi 4B Form Factor with 5TOPs BPU

The D-Robotics RDK X3 Development Board, recently showcased by Waveshare, is a versatile platform designed for edge AI applications, offering a powerful combination of processing and inference capabilities. The board comes in a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 4B, including a 40-pin GPIO for easy expansion.

Minisforum UM760 Slim Offers Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 Slots and DDR5 Memory Support

The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Adjust Low Battery Warning on Kubuntu 22.04

This tutorial will help you protect your data and GNU/Linux filesystem on a battery that is not in 100% health anymore by re-adjusting low battery power warning on Kubuntu. By doing this, your system will show a notification of low battery at your choice for example at 55% is warning and 50% is critical and do something like shutdown automatically if that happens. We wish you the best!

9to5Linux

QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support

Coming more than four months after QEMU 9.0, the QEMU 9.1 release introduces compression offload support via Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) or User Space Accelerator Development Kit (UADK), along with enhanced support for postcopy failure recovery.

news

Android Leftovers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024

Android Phone

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

NGINX Has Chosen Proprietary Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
very sad news
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to ‘Critical Bug’
Last week, the first point release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS arrived, and upgrades from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to the newest one officially enabled
It Has Been Over a Year Since We Quit Social Control Media and We Don't Miss It [original]
We advise others to consider doing the same
New Rust Release and This Week in Rust
Rust news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
various articles about Linux in particular
Red Hat is Riding the "AI" Valuation Ponzi Scheme (Hype to Inflate Perceived Worth)
very disappointing
Barry Kauler on His Distro Development Work
4 new posts by Barry Kauler
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more
Why Suing Matthew J. Garrett After Abusing and Harassing My Husband and I for Well Over a Decade Became Imperative [original]
Let the court realise what sort of person it's dealing with
Tor Browser 13.5.3 Hiring for Web Standard
Some Web news
 
Android Leftovers
How to Use FTP to Get Files to and From Your Android Phone
RustDesk: I Found This Open-Source TeamViewer Alternative Impressive!
RustDesk is a fantastic secure remote desktop tool. Let's take it for a spin
This Week in GNOME #164 Updated Translations
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 30 to September 06
Wine 9.17 Debuts with Enhanced High DPI Support
Check out Wine 9.17: Better High DPI scaling, updated Mono engine, and more ARM64 support
Retroid Pocket 5 is a $219 handheld game console with a 5.5 inch display, Snapdragon 865 and Android or Linux support
While the handheld ships with Android 10 software, it’s also the first game console from Retroid with official support for Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
We evaluated PlasmaTube using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu
#164 Updated Translations
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 30 to September 06
Upscayl - Enhance your images, with AI, locally, no cloud
Normally, I am rather disdainful of many things AI. Not because there's anything inherently wrong with the idea of Artificial Intelligence per se. No. What I dislike is the buzz and hype around technologies and products purporting to be AI
mesa 24.2.2 released
new mesa
RDK X3 Development Board: Raspberry Pi 4B Form Factor with 5TOPs BPU
The RDK X3 supports Ubuntu 20.04/22.04, though the product’s Wiki pages on Waveshare are still being developed
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
3 security related links
New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a4 | The Tor Project
This version includes important security updates to Firefox
Games: Gimmick! 2, Year Unknown, and More
Latest eight from GamingOnLinux
Standards/Consortia: WiFi, RSS, and More
a few more bits for today
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Ubuntu Pig!
The world is quickly abandoning Ubuntu
Getting Debianized
The time has come. The inevitable can be postponed no more.
Openwashing: Musk Spin and Lies From BlueSky
a couple of examples of openwashing
Mozilla: Frédéric Wang's Contributions to Gecko and Firefox Pandering to Hype, Buzzwords, Nonsense
Some Mozilla stuff
Security Leftovers
incidents, bugs etc.
Videos/Shows: Linus On Linux and BSD Now
a couple of new ones
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue
now out
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Kernel: (Open)ZFS, Rust Problems, Yocto, and More
Some Linux news
today's howtos
first batch for today
Elive 3.8.44 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.44
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
devices roundup
Immich 1.114 Unveils New Enhancements and Bug Fixes
Immich 1.114 self-hosted photo and video backup solution now with hierarchical tags, better EXIF handling, and fresh UI updates
How I Found the Perfect Linux OS and Stopped Distro-Hopping
For almost a year, I spent jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week. Here’s how I stopped and found the right distro for me
PostgreSQL 17 RC1 Released!
now available for download
Windows TCO: Cicada and Planned Parenthood
a couple of Microsoft breach stories
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
many redhat.com updates
Android Leftovers
Nubia Z60S Pro review: Stellar photos & stock Android
Auto-Cpufreq 2.4 Adds Platform Profile Settings
Auto-cpufreq 2.4 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux adds platform profiles, Gentoo & Dinit init system support
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.
Games: Baldur's Gate, GE-Proton, Pest Apocalypse, and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Best Free and Open Source Software
The chart captures our recommendations
Goals Sprint Recap
In April we had the combined goals sprint, where a fine group of KDE people working on things around Automation & Systematization, Sustainable Software, and Accessibility got together
KDE’s Annual report for the year 2023 is out
Everything you wanted to know about the things we did last year is in this report
Android Alternative /e/OS Announces ‘Better Than Google’ Parental Controls
As you might expect from the folks at the eFoundation, the new Parental Controls do a better job of protecting child users than the controls that Google ships with Android
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
and a pair of howtos
Openwashing Initiative (OSI) and 'Linux' Foundation
the monopolists' voicee
Standards/Consortia Leftovers
4 more stories about standards
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More
some gadgets and devices
Games: Review on GNU/Linux and Another Steam Deck Competitor
a pair of gaming related news
KDE: Python bindings for KDE Frameworks and brightness controls for all your displays
Some KDE picks
FreeBSD Leftovers
a pair of posts about FreeBSD
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS links for today
Red Hat Drapes Itself in "AI" Hype
more hey hi (AI) nonsense
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) About Linux
some picks for the day
Tellico 4.0 Released
I’m excited to make Tellico 4.0 available as the first version to leverage the new Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries
Android Leftovers
Google Maps on Android crashing for some users
What Is Kali Linux, and Should You Use It?
Kali Linux is a name that often surfaces in conversations about ethical hacking and penetration testing
Ubuntu’s New Security Center Readies Stable Release
Ubuntu’s new desktop Security Center app is gearing up for its first stable release
weston 14.0.0
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0
LibreOffice 24.2.6 available for download, for the privacy-conscious user
LibreOffice 24.2.6, the sixth minor release of the free, volunteer-supported office productivity suite for office environments and individuals, the best choice for privacy-conscious users and digital sovereignty
Here's Everything New in GNOME 47
Packed with improvements, version 47 of the GNOME desktop environment will be launched on Sept. 18, 2024
Events: FSF, Ubuntu, and Debian
Some upcoming and past events
Android Leftovers
Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, adviser says
MIKRIK V2 Robot Car is an entry-level, open-source robotics kit built for ROS and 3D computer vision
The MIKRIK V2 Robot Car is an open-source robotics kit for studying 3D computer vision and is compatible with both ROS1 and ROS2 software suites
Arti 1.2.7 is released: onion services, RPC, and more
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust
Latest From Red Hat's Site
redhat.com posts
Windows TCO: Cicada, Planned Parenthood, City of Columbus, and More
discovering the true cost of Microsoft
LicheePi 3A – A SpacemIT K1 RISC-V development board with SoM and carrier board
Sipeed provides Ubuntu-based Bianbu optimized for RISC-V targets, Fedora, Deepin, and openKylin images for the LM3A module and LicheePi 3A board which you’ll find on the documentation website
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions
With Firefox 130 rolling out today to all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 131, to the beta channel for public testing.
linux, year one
Over the past few weeks, as our Linuxversary has approached, we've been trying to write an essay about Linux
Debian-based Q4OS 5.6 arrives with a desktop profiler and Calamares improvements
The sixth update to Q4OS 5 Aquarius is now available with the Debian Bookworm 12.7 updates
QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support
QEMU 9.1 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released to improve hardware support and emulation for ARM and RISC-V platforms, as well as other changes.
Minimalist Linux distro Peropesis 2.7 comes with archive and ISO management tools
Peropesis 2.7 comes with file system archiving and ISO management tools
6 reasons you should use Ubuntu for your own NAS
There are some excellent operating systems out there that are specifically designed for running network-attached storage (NAS), but almost any OS with a shareable filesystem will do
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Drauger OS: A Gaming OS
Drauger OS is a gaming Ubuntu-based Operating System (OS) that has a home website of 'https://draugeros.org/'
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Plasma Crash Course - DrKonqi
A while ago a colleague of mine asked about our crash infrastructure in Plasma and whether I could give some overview on it
Games: Humble Bundle, SteamFork, Cosmic Call, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 10
LWN on Python, Debian, and Kernel
New articles outside the paywall as of hours ago
NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms
Some new standard (Standards/Consortia picks)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles