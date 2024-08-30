posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 30, 2024



Quoting: You can run a minimal Linux distro on Raspberry Pi's new RP2350 microcontroller - Liliputing —

Raspberry Pi’s new RP2350 microcontroller is a small cheap chip that powers the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 and other inexpensive development boards. Released earlier this month, the RP2350 is a major upgrade over the 4-year-old RP2040 chip at the heart of the first-gen Raspberry Pi Pico, with the new model featuring a faster microcontroller, twice as much memory, and more I/O among other things.

It also gives users the option of choosing between ARM and RISC-V architecture at startup because in addition to a dual-core ARM Cortex-M33 processor, the RP2350 features two Hazard3 RISC-V cores. And an independent developer has already tapped into that feature to port a very barebones version of Linux to work on some devices with RP2350 chips.