Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

5 Best Free and Open Source OCaml Static Site Generators - LinuxLinks
A static site works very well in certain use cases. For example, it’s great for documentation. And static sites can be just as engaging as dynamic sites. The only real difference is that all the HTML is generated before being uploaded.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 5 best OCaml static site generators. All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license. Here’s our verdict.
Dissent - lightweight Discord app - LinuxLinks
Discord is a proprietary freeware voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) application designed for gaming communities. The software specializes in text and audio communication between users in a chat channel. The key word in the opening sentence is freeware.
But if you prefer open source software on your system there’s a viable alternative. It’s called Dissent (previously known as gtkcord4). This third-party Discord GTK-based client bills itself as a “smooth, native experience on Linux desktops”.
Qoobar - simple tagger for classical music - LinuxLinks
Qoobar is a simple tagger which is designed for editing tags in classical music files.
Qoobar uses Qt for GUI and Taglib for tags manipulation. Qoobar also uses parts of other libraries: loudgain library, some files from Qt Creator sources and KDE sources.
This is free and open source software.
picopt - multi format lossless image optimizer - LinuxLinks
picopt is a multi format lossless image optimizer that uses external tools.
picopt will optionally drop hidden timestamps at the root of your image directories to avoid reoptimizing images picopt has already optimized.
Note the software transforms images in place and discards the old image. Always have a backup of images before running picopt in case you are not satisfied with the results.
This is free and open source software.
habitctl - track and examine your habits - LinuxLinks
habitctl is a minimalist command line tool you can use to track and examine your habits.
habitctl tries to get the job done and then get out of your way.
This is free and open source software.
soupault - static website generator/framework - LinuxLinks
You can use soupault for making blogs and other types of websites, pretty much like any other SSGs (Jekyll, Hugo, Eleventy, etc.). However, you can also use it as a post-processor for existing websites — a use case other tools don’t support.
soupault is highly-configurable, extensible, and designed to give you complete control over your website generation process.
This is free and open source software.