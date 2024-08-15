Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

There is ongoing discussion about the ethics and effectiveness of telemetry following some recent LWN articles that touched on Thunderbird's use of opt-out telemetry and planned metrics in Fedora. The Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), the nonprofit behind Let's Encrypt, has a potential solution to the problem of how to collect and aggregate telemetry without violating users' privacy. The scheme is based on a draft protocol being standardized with the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and has an open-source implementation available.

The ISRG's proposed solution is called Divvi Up. It's based on an existing research system from Stanford University called Prio. Unlike previous attempts to mitigate the privacy risks of telemetry with techniques like differential privacy, Prio ensures that as long as at least one participating server is honest, the aggregation servers learn "nearly nothing" about the users. In this case, "nearly nothing" is a cryptographic term of art which means that malicious servers can only learn a small and precisely bounded amount of information, depending on the choice of aggregation function. For simple sums and averages, malicious servers learn no additional information. Once the statistics have been aggregated by the servers, they can be made available publicly with no way to see or infer individual reports.