today's howtos
-
Of0x ☛ Mixing watering hole attacks with history leak via CSS
Dear Fellowlship, today’s homily is about one of the fields that we most rejoiced in when we were youngsters 15 years ago: client-side attacks and harmless information leaks. Please, take a seat and listen to the story.
-
Thomas Rigby ☛ #TIL: Bulk rename images by EXIF data on Linux
I had occasion today to rename a load of image files from the default _MG_1234.JPG to a more manageable 2015-05-12-10-15.jpg. As there were 1,500 or so I didn't want to do it manually.
-
DJ Adams ☛ Using lazydocker with SSH-based remote contexts
I've used the excellent lazydocker before, but only occasionally, reverting to the docker CLI for most of my monitoring work. I thought I'd start using it again and learn more about it. While I can (and have) run lazydocker as a Docker container I wanted to run it locally in the Linux container of my Chromebook and connect remotely to my Docker engines running on various machines.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
YottaDB ☛ Dates and Times in Octo
Octo now supports dates and times.
While the ability to store and process dates and times is essential to many data processing applications, they are perhaps the least standard basic functionality across SQL implementations, as shown by the following table from SQL Date and Time.
-