I don’t consider myself exceptional in any regard, but I stumbled upon a few cryptography vulnerabilities in Matrix’s Olm library with so little effort that it was nearly accidental.

It should not be this easy to find these kind of issues in any product people purportedly rely on for private messaging, which many people evangelize incorrectly as a Signal alternative.

Later, I thought I identified an additional vulnerability that would have been much worse, but I was wrong about that one. For the sake of transparency and humility, I’ll also describe that in detail.