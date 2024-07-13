TrueNAS 24.04.1.1

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2024



After a successful release and the fastest adoption of software in TrueNAS history, TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 “Dragonfish” has its first update today. The performance being achieved is significantly beyond TrueNAS 13.0 and Cobia.

[...]

Dragonfish benefits from OpenZFS, Linux, SAMBA improvements, and some TrueNAS optimizations. The performance changes may not be obvious for smaller systems, but larger systems need software performance that scales with core and drive count. Dragonfish has significant improvements in IOPS (virtualization and databases), bandwidth (video and backup), and File Metadata (directory listings).

50% more IOPS: IOPS (Input/Outputs Per Second) is a classic storage metric for transactional workloads like virtual desktops and databases. On the same platform and pool configuration (a TrueNAS M50 with 20 SSDs in 4x 5wZ1) we see 50% higher IOPS with Dragonfish when compared to TrueNAS 13.0. This often implies 50% more VMs on a system and a 30% lower storage cost. As indicated in the chart below, Dragonfish uncorks the cache bottleneck present in Cobia and improves majorly on 13.0 performance.

