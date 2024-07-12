OBS Studio 30.2 Released with NVENC AV1 Support on Linux, Unified PipeWire Source

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2024



OBS Studio 30.2 is here three months after OBS Studio 30.1, which introduced AV1 support for VA-API and PipeWire Camera source, and brings Linux support to the native NVENC AV1 encoder, along with shared texture support to the NVENC encoder, the QuickSync encoder, and the VA-API encoder.

This release also adds support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, HEVC support to WebRTC output, NVDEC decoder support for encoded DirectShow sources, support for prioritizing the NVDEC decoder on NVIDIA systems, as well as support for audio-only and video-only WHIP outputs.

