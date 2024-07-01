Recent GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos

The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, the new EndeavourOS release ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, along with updated components like the Mozilla Firefox 127 web browser, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.13, NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver, and Calamares 24.06.1.2 graphical installer.