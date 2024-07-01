Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 01, 2024



Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

The flagship edition featuring the Cinnamon desktop environment features the latest Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment while the MATE and Xfce editions are shipping with the MATE 1.26 and Xfce 4.18 desktops. Cinnamon’s Wayland session is still in an experimental state.

Read on