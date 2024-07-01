GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-24 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #288
MakuluLinux Hey Hi (AI) Text to Video Generator
Barry Kauler ☛ SpaceFM file manager compiled in OE
Continuing the run of compiling file managers, here are recent
- Thunar filemanager compiled in OE — June 29, 2024
- PCmanFM, MC, NetSurf packages — June 29, 2024
Applications
Thomas Rigby ☛ Adding a post graph to an Eleventy blog the easy way
I added a Github-style post stats graph to my website the easiest way possible; using the Post Graph Eleventy plugin by Robb Knight.
Robb provides a really clear step-by-step installation guide that I won't recreate here but it's your basic three step process;
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Unoconv: A Handy Tool For Converting Between Competing Office Document Formats
Can you imagine what an utter mess things would be if you could only read CDs or DVDs on the brand of device that created them? Thanks to a formalized standard, CDs and DVDs, for the most part, are readable on every CD or DVD player.
Those “standards” don't exist for office document formats, unfortunately. You may be able to open a document created in Microsoft Word or WordPerfect, for example, but the document formats are not held to any industry-wide standard. Among office suites, which proclaim a focus on productivity, it's the wild, wild west.
In fact, it's anything but “productive” to be tied to one vendor, one software suite. You can be “productive,” just so long as you use/buy THEIR product(s) and use their “approved” third-party vendors.
It's only in recent history have things like Google Docs, Zoho Office and other online “office suites” made it possible for computer users to experience anything that even approaches interoperability between office document formats. Both Google Docs and Zoho Office, for example, offer the ability to import and export documents created on “other” office suites. Both Google Docs and Zoho Office offer up their cloud-based office productivity tools for free.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Managed Apps on Public Cloud: Why Operations Matter, Part II
In the first part of this blog journey (I’d call it a post, but it’s actually two posts) we explored what operational excellence looks like in public cloud deployments. And while I do not want to spoil it for you, the main takeaway was that it is not easy and can become resource-intensive.
Linux Foundation
We are discussing file managers in this forum thread:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=11993
SpaceFM was requested, so I have compiled it in OpenEmbedded, see github: [...]