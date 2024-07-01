GNU/Linux Leftovers

Can you imagine what an utter mess things would be if you could only read CDs or DVDs on the brand of device that created them? Thanks to a formalized standard, CDs and DVDs, for the most part, are readable on every CD or DVD player.

Those “standards” don't exist for office document formats, unfortunately. You may be able to open a document created in Microsoft Word or WordPerfect, for example, but the document formats are not held to any industry-wide standard. Among office suites, which proclaim a focus on productivity, it's the wild, wild west.

In fact, it's anything but “productive” to be tied to one vendor, one software suite. You can be “productive,” just so long as you use/buy THEIR product(s) and use their “approved” third-party vendors.

It's only in recent history have things like Google Docs, Zoho Office and other online “office suites” made it possible for computer users to experience anything that even approaches interoperability between office document formats. Both Google Docs and Zoho Office, for example, offer the ability to import and export documents created on “other” office suites. Both Google Docs and Zoho Office offer up their cloud-based office productivity tools for free.