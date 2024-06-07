PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest: Mostly HowTos

I look on YouTube for tutorials occasionally. The other day I found a tutorial by a poster Rick Johanson on IronEcho Design's channel. This one creates a paint splatter using the Spray Can tool and the Tweak/Sculpt tool. It's pretty fun, and he does a great job.

You can start by choosing your page size (he uses A4) and making it Landscape orientation, with a black background. Then you need to make your splatter blobs. You can use a circle, but it will look more realistic if the blob is a bit irregular. The easiest way is to draw two or three circles and stack them unevenly, then combine them by selecting them all and using Path > Combine. Duplicate them and resize so you have at least three different sizes (paint doesn't all splatter the same size).