PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest: Mostly HowTos
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Whatever you do, DON'T look up! Nah! I'm just kidding! This month's cover “celebrates” World UFO Day, which is on June 24, 2024. This month's cover image is by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay. Now, I wonder if “they” use PCLinuxOS, or if “they” are members of the PCLinuxOS forum?
Instructionals/Technical
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: How To Install Canon PIXMA TS-81xx On PCLinuxOS
PCLinuxOS forum member shared his tip in the PCLinuxOS forum for installing the printer drivers for his Canon Pixma printer.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Paint Splatter
I look on YouTube for tutorials occasionally. The other day I found a tutorial by a poster Rick Johanson on IronEcho Design's channel. This one creates a paint splatter using the Spray Can tool and the Tweak/Sculpt tool. It's pretty fun, and he does a great job.
You can start by choosing your page size (he uses A4) and making it Landscape orientation, with a black background. Then you need to make your splatter blobs. You can use a circle, but it will look more realistic if the blob is a bit irregular. The easiest way is to draw two or three circles and stack them unevenly, then combine them by selecting them all and using Path > Combine. Duplicate them and resize so you have at least three different sizes (paint doesn't all splatter the same size).
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Create A Playable USB Flash Drive Full Of Your Ripped Audio Files
Like many people here, I occasionally help “spread the gospel” about PCLinuxOS. My best friend (let's call him John), who is the antithesis of tech-savvy, runs PCLinuxOS as his ONLY driver on his new laptop (Windows was wiped from the hard drive before ever being booted … I know, because I'm the one who did it).
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ ICYMI: Beware Of Malware That Take Over Legitimate Apps On Android
Have you ever used SSH on your computer, but maybe forgot your SSH keys? If you're not sure how to view your SSH certificates, this article from TechRepublic walks you through the steps on Linux, as well as MacOS and Windows.
