posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2024



Quoting: Open Source Android Email Clients To Replace Gmail —

FairMail is a free open-source email client for Android that is privacy-oriented by default. The software contains no ads, no tracking scripts and no AI data collection or training mechanisms whatsoever. It is developed by an independent developer located in the Netherlands, and is licensed under the GPL 3 license.

The app basically supports all mail services (except those with E2E encryption such as ProtonMail and Tuta because they need to use their own apps for it), which includes support for both the IMAP and POP3 email protocols.

The best thing about FairMail is that it is full of options and features; you can adjust anything you would like in the app all the way up from advanced network and connections features to interface and UI features...