Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Microsoft's Windows Falls Below 15% in Tajikistan, According to statCounter
Android reaches new highs, Windows falls to new lows
New
-
Swaziland Has Joined the Single-Digit Windows Club (Less Than 10% Market Share or Less Than 1 in 10 Web Requests)
Operating System Market Share in Swaziland
-
The Latest LLM Spam From Brittany Day Disguised as Article About "Linux"
she can't help it
-
Politicians' perceived self-interest major factor in online safety failures for children
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 06/06/2024: Sciences, Bailouts, and Internet Challenge
Links for the day
-
Statement on Debian
An ad hominem fallacy
-
Statement on Daniel Pocock (Election Interference in Ireland by American Firm Funded by Microsoft, SPI)
trademark shakedown by SPI
-
Fatalities, insurance premiums and defective (mica) concrete blocks
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Ireland: Protecting children online technology and social media
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 06/06/2024: "You Should Write More" and Why "Consistent Blogging is Hard"
Links for the day
-
Tough Year for Windows in the United States Of America
Seems like a huge problem for Microsoft
-
Freenode NDA Expiring in a Few Days
In the coming days people may know more about the past
-
[Meme] MSN So Far This Week (and Other Sites in Microsoft's Extensive Propaganda Network)
This is based on a real, verifiable, provable trend, but we'd rather not link to (feed) the misdirection
-
Sending Debian Developer Daniel Pocock to European Parliament (Voting Day is Tomorrow)
his only 'offence' is that he spoke about abuse
-
DDOS Attack Won't Stop Us
still available, just not so responsive in the morning
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 05, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, June 05, 2024
-
Morocco: From Almost 100% Windows to 57% Android (Linux)
This month in Morocco
-
Edward Brocklesby (ejb) & Debian: Hacking expulsion cover-up in proximity to Oxford and GCHQ
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Gemini Links 06/06/2024: Book Report and Pull Random Gemini Capsules
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):