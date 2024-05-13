Debian Contributions, Debian Policy
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Salsa CI updates, OpenSSH option review, and more! (by Utkarsh Gupta)
Salsa CI updates & GSoC candidacy, by Santiago Ruano Rincon
In the context of Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code (GSoC), Santiago continued the mentoring work, following the applications of three of the candidates. This work started in March, but Aquila Macedo, Ahmed Siam and Piyush Raj continued in April to propose and review MRs. For example, Update CI pipeline to utilize specific blhc image per release and Remove references to buster-backports by Aquila, or the reviews the candidates made to Document the structure of the different components of the pipeline
Unfortunately, the Salsa CI project didn’t get any slot from the GSoC program in the end.
IT Wire ☛ Debian project not keen on drafting policy to cover Hey Hi (AI) contributions [Ed: Plagiarism is not "Hey Hi (AI)" "contributions"; Even just for legal reasons many must shun the plagiarism-disguised-as-HEY-HI-code cargo cult]
The Linux Weekly News site said the Debian discussion about the issue had been begun on 2 May by Tiago Bortoletto Vaz who suggested that the project should have a policy on using Hey Hi (AI) and ML tools to generate content.
{loadposition sam08}Saying he agreed with the Gentoo rationale, Vaz added: "But at this point I guess we might have more questions than answers, that's why I think it'd be helpful to have some input before suggesting any concrete proposals.