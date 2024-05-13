today's howtos
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will explain how to install docker on Ubuntu 24.04 step-by-step. Docker provides container run time environment which allow developers to build, share and package the application inside a container.
nixCraft ☛ Linux/Unix: pstree Command Examples: See A Tree Of Processes
I am a new GNU/Linux user. How do I display the process on the GNU/Linux based server or desktop/laptop in easy to read tree format using bash shell prompt?
nixCraft ☛ How to download a file with curl on Linux/Unix command line
I am a new macOS Unix user. I am writing a small bash shell script. How do I download file directly from the command-line interface using curl? How can I download file with cURL on a GNU/Linux or Unix-like systems?
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Dig on backdoored Windows {Simple Guide}
Dig stands for Domain Information Groper and is a tool used to look up information in Domain Name Systems through command lines. It’s really helpful for network administrators when they need to solve problems related to DNS.
It's FOSS ☛ Finding the Fastest Arch GNU/Linux Mirrors
Two ways to find the fastest Arch GNU/Linux mirrors. Check them out here!
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/05/12
Mini-theme of art. How are zlib, gzip and zip related? (via) All Internet Roads Lead Back to 2014. (via) Utopian Realism, a speech by Bruce Sterling. The forks part is most interesting. Jeff Keen’s Amazing Rayday Comic collages. (via) Creating A Productive Terminal Environment. (via)
How to Install and Use Screen on GNU/Linux (15 Practical Examples)
Screen was a popular GNU/Linux command-line tool back in the day for launching and managing multiple shell sessions or splitting the screen vertically or horizontally across multiple terminal instances within a single terminal window manager.