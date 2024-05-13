Open Source Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Invidious

This tutorial will help you to configure your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" computer to use nearest mirror server for the purpose of faster installing and updating applications. This will introduce you to Software & Updates settings as well as the new configuration file ubuntu.sources that comes with this release. Now let's learn and install more applications!

Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is here to clean up a new Renesas FemtoClock3 Wireless as PTP clock (ptp_fc3) driver, update the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, ath12k, Adreno, btusb, and r8169 drivers.

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.9 include Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and a new dm-vdo (virtual data optimizer) target in device mapper for inline deduplication, compression, zero-block elimination, and thin provisioning.