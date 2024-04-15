Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ How to Make Mobile Apps with R Shiny
Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. It’s no secret that modern businesses run on mobile apps. Today, I’m going to share how to turn your R Shiny web apps into Mobile-First business applications.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Greatest common divisor, the extended Euclidean algorithm, and speed!
We sometimes need to find the greatest common divisor between two integers in software. The fastest way to compute the greatest common divisor might be the binary Euclidean algorithm. In C++20, it can be implemented generically as follows: [...]
Chris Wellons ☛ Speculations on arenas and custom strings in C++
Existing practice is unimportant. I’ve seen where that goes. Like the C standard library, the C++ standard library offers me little. Its concepts regarding ownership and memory management are irreconcilable (move semantics, smart pointers, etc.), so I have to build from scratch anyway. So absolutely no including C++ headers. The most valuable features are built right into the language, so I won’t need to include library definitions.
Gregory Anders ☛ Making ijq Fast
ijq is, more or less, an interactive TUI wrapper around jq. When ijq starts, the input document (whether read from a file or stdin) is read and processed with jq using the default filter (.), and the output is written to the left (Input) pane. A second jq process is run which processes the input document using whatever filter the user supplied to ijq; that output is written to the right (Output) document. The input text box is the filter passed to jq. Whenever the input text box changes, jq is run on the input document using the new filter and the output is written to the right pane.
[Old] The SSCCE ☛ Short, Self Contained, Correct (Compilable), Example
If you are having a problem with some code and seeking help, preparing a Short, Self Contained, Correct Example (SSCCE) is very useful. But what is an SSCCE?
It is all in the name, really. Take a look at each part. The version prepared for others to see should be:
• Short (Small) - Minimise bandwidth for the example, do not bore the audience.
• Self Contained - Ensure everything is included, ready to go.
• Correct - Copy, paste, (compile,) see is the aim.
• Example - Displays the problem we are trying to solve.
TecAdmin ☛ Tackling the Arrow Anti-Pattern in Programming: A Case Study
When developing software, maintaining clean and readable code is crucial. One common pitfall that hampers readability and maintainability is the “Arrow Anti-Pattern”. This pattern emerges when code is heavily nested, leading to a structure that visually resembles an arrow pointing to the right.
James G ☛ Designing KGL: Reflections on syntax design
One of the joys and the promise of developing programming languages is that you can develop your own way to interface with a computer.
I have seen two opportunities to explore programming language design to fill gaps I have seen. I built an abstract language for computer vision tasks (VisionScript) that I designed with a young audience in mind. I am also working on a language for querying knowledge graphs (KGL) that is modeled on flows. In KGL data flows left to right in an individual query. You can merge queries together to allow for more powerful analyses of a graph.
Hackaday ☛ Dump A Code Repository As A Text File, For Easier Sharing With Chatbots
Some LLMs (Large Language Models) can act as useful programming assistants when provided with a project’s source code, but experimenting with this can get a little tricky if the chatbot has no way to download from the internet. In such cases, the code must be provided by either pasting it into the prompt or uploading a file manually. That’s acceptable for simple things, but for more complex projects, it gets awkward quickly.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
TecAdmin ☛ Shell Scripting Challenge – Day 1 | What is the output of the following Shell Script?
Welcome to our Shell Scripting Challenge! Today, we have an engaging script designed to test your understanding of some fundamental concepts in shell scripting, particularly focusing on variable scope and function behavior.
Education
-
Chuck Carroll ☛ A Professional Transition to Networking and IT
All this being said, completing this cert made me realize that my natural interests and inclination toward tinkering with technology in my free time that a potential career shift into networking engineering/IT is something I'd not only enjoy, but also has the long term potential for a higher income. So as of last week I started a two year Network Technologies program at my local community college.
