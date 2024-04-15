If you are having a problem with some code and seeking help, preparing a Short, Self Contained, Correct Example (SSCCE) is very useful. But what is an SSCCE?

It is all in the name, really. Take a look at each part. The version prepared for others to see should be:

• Short (Small) - Minimise bandwidth for the example, do not bore the audience.

• Self Contained - Ensure everything is included, ready to go.

• Correct - Copy, paste, (compile,) see is the aim.

• Example - Displays the problem we are trying to solve.