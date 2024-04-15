Browsers, BSD, KDE, and Debian
Web Browsers
SusamPal ☛ Print HTTP Headers and Pretty-Print JSON Response
Often while using curl with URLs that return a JSON response, I need to print the HTTP response headers along with the JSON response. Here is an example that shows how this can be done:
Mozilla
University of Toronto ☛ A corner case in Firefox's user interface for addon updates
One of the things that make browsers interesting programs, in one sense, is that they generally have a lot of options, which leads to a lot of potential different behavior, which creates plenty of places for bugs to hide out. One of my favorite ones in Firefox is a long-standing user interface bug in Firefox's general UI for addon updates, one that's hard for ordinary people to come across because it requires a series of unusual settings and circumstances.
BSD
Mailing list ARChives ☛ 'Re: Universal screen mirroring from mobile devices'
You can use ffmpeg to capture the screen and then multicast the video/audio stream. You can choose to stream only a specific window by using `xwininfo` to pick which one first, e.g.: [...]
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/04/14
If you sorta squint and tilt your head, it’s a games theme this week. Roguelike vs. Roguelite: What’s the Difference? (via) Awesome-Selfhosted. (also via) rigg 1.0 released – a new way to run indie games on OpenBSD. SEthernet: Modern, low-cost 10/100 Ethernet for the Macintosh SE and SE/30.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Carl Schwan ☛ Improvements to QTextDocument
Marknote uses QTextDocument for it’s WYSIWYG text editor. This is surprisingly quite powerful and thanks to some code borrowed from KMail rich text editor, it wasn’t hard to implement huge part of the markdown specification.
But while QTextDocument is great, I hit quickly some limits. This is why I started fixing some of them and I already have some patches up for review in Qt.
Debian Family
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: Time to move orphaned Debian packages to git
There are several packages in Debian without a associated git repository with the packaging history. This is unfortunate and it would be nice if more of these would do so. Quote a lot of these are without a maintainer, ie listed as maintained by the 'Debian QA Group' place holder. In fact, 438 packages have this property according to UDD (SELECT source FROM sources WHERE release = 'sid' AND (vcs_url ilike '%anonscm.debian.org%' OR vcs_browser ilike '%anonscm.debian.org%' or vcs_url IS NULL OR vcs_browser IS NULL) AND maintainer ilike '%packages@qa.debian.org%';). Such packages can be updated without much coordination by any Debian developer, as they are considered orphaned.
