NixOS is not reproducible

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



I think it is important to point out I take this entire thing a bit personal for several reasons.

I have heavily invested my free-time on this topic since 2017, and met some of the accomplishments we have had with “Doesn’t NixOS solve this?” for just as long… and I thought it would be of peoples interest to clarify?

Out of the last three times I went to a F/OSS event with my Reproducible Builds t-shirt the two reactions I did get was from enthusiastic Nix users that wanted to talk about… nix? And I’m not really into Nix after spending almost a decade working on Arch?

