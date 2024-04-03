Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design Contest Deadline Extended!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



We’re thrilled to announce that due to the incredible engagement and enthusiasm from our community, the Kubuntu Council has decided to extend the submission deadline for the Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design Contest! Originally set to close at 23:59 on March 31, 2024, we’re giving you more time to unleash your creativity and submit your designs. The new deadline is now set for 23:59 on Saturday, 6th April 2024.

The decision comes in response to multiple requests from community members who are keen on participating but needed a bit more time to polish their submissions. We’ve been overwhelmed by the vibrant community response so far and are eager to see more of your innovative designs that embody the spirit of Kubuntu.

