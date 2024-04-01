Nitrux 3.4 Released, the systemd-Free Distro Now Uses KDE Software from Debian

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 01, 2024



The monthly Nitrux releases continue and Nitrux 3.4 is here as another release shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment series, which will continue to be Nitrux’s default graphical environment throughout 2024 until the devs switch it to Maui Shell.

This means that Nitrux won’t upgrade to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment. In addition, starting with this release, Nitrux is now using the KDE Plasma, KDE Gear, and KDE Frameworks packages from Debian rather than KDE neon, which has moved to KDE’s latest Plasma, Frameworks, and Qt releases.

