System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets 14th Gen Intel HX-Class CPU and More RAM

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 01, 2024



It’s been more than nine months since System76 updated the Oryx Pro laptop and the latest version, which launches officially on April 2nd, 2024, ships with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor with up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, 36MB cache, 24 total cores, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The new Oryx Pro also gets a memory boost, from up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 4800 MHz to up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 5200 MHz. The rest of the specs remain pretty much the same including up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a 16-inch FullHD+ (1920×1200) matte finish display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate.

