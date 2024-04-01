Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 01, 2024



In February, Canonical announced that they plan to switch the Mozilla Thunderbird app, which is the default email client in Ubuntu, to a Snap package rather than a native Debian package (DEB). This will become the default in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Since Linux Mint doesn’t ship with Snaps, the devs have decided to package Thunderbird as a DEB package for the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release. This is the second app Linux Mint devs must package in the native DEB format after Mozilla Firefox.

