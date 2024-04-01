Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22
In February, Canonical announced that they plan to switch the Mozilla Thunderbird app, which is the default email client in Ubuntu, to a Snap package rather than a native Debian package (DEB). This will become the default in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Since Linux Mint doesn’t ship with Snaps, the devs have decided to package Thunderbird as a DEB package for the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release. This is the second app Linux Mint devs must package in the native DEB format after Mozilla Firefox.