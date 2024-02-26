Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 26, 2024



Libreboot 20240225 is here about a month after the previous release and it’s yet another “testing” release that should only be used by those brave enough to replace their proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware with an Open Source one. A new stable Libreboot release will arrive around June or July 2024.

This release brings support for new mainboards including the HP EliteBook 8560w (includes MXM handling in SeaBIOS), Dell Latitude E5520, Dell Latitude E5530, Dell Latitude E6520, Dell Latitude E6420, Dell OptiPlex 9020/7020 SFF (and XE2 SFF), as well as Dell OptiPlex 9020/7020 MT (and XE2 MT), the latter being tested with both Haswell and Broadwell MRCs.

