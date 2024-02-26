GNU/Linux at Over 5% in Ethiopia

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2024,

updated Feb 26, 2024



THE media seldom mentions this (sometimes it is noted in passing this year), but so far this year we're seeing real growth for GNU/Linux as a platform for desktops and laptops. This trend is international. Microsoft keeps admitting out in the open that Windows revenue has collapsed. Not even accounting tricks can hide that.

GNU/Linux is now steadily measured at over 4% every day (worldwide) and at over 5% in Ethiopia, which has a very large population (disproportionate to the amount of press coverage Ethiopia receives). At 128,591,726 people, as per current "official" estimates, it is like France and the UK combined.

Looking at clients that aren't as "beefy" as laptops, Linux is actually vastly bigger, owing to Android. In Ethiopia this month, just like in other countries, Android rises and Windows dips to local minima again (not global minima; for Android it is local maxima as well). As we noted the other day, in Sudan Windows dipped to less than 5%!

The media needs to write more about it, but there's no "business model" associated with such "reporting", so it is publishing fluff for companies like Apple instead. █