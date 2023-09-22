GNOME 44.5 Arrives with Improvements for GNOME Software, Epiphany, and More
Arriving a little over a month after GNOME 44.4, the GNOME 44.5 point release is here to further improve the GNOME Software package manager, especially the styling of the Explore page and the performance of the PackageKit plugin search-by-file.
GNOME Software also received a fix for a crash that occurred when downloading resources from the Internet, a fix for a bug causing the app to become unresponsive when loading screenshots for apps, and a fix for the visibility of the version history widget in the Details page.