Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

GNOME 44.5 Arrives with Improvements for GNOME Software, Epiphany, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 22, 2023



Arriving a little over a month after GNOME 44.4, the GNOME 44.5 point release is here to further improve the GNOME Software package manager, especially the styling of the Explore page and the performance of the PackageKit plugin search-by-file.

GNOME Software also received a fix for a crash that occurred when downloading resources from the Internet, a fix for a bug causing the app to become unresponsive when loading screenshots for apps, and a fix for the visibility of the version history widget in the Details page.

