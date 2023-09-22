Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5

Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur”, continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.

This Beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, but also the Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu flavours.

The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 23.10 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on October 12, 2023.