Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.
Canonical also notes the fact that Ubuntu 23.10’s kernel now requires programs to have an AppArmor profile in order to use unprivileged user namespaces, in an attempt to mitigate the larger attack surface presented by unprivileged user namespaces.
More Ubuntu 23.10 Beta news:
This development milestone is intended for testing and feedback. It comes ahead of the scheduled stable release of Ubuntu 23.10 on October 12 – a mere 3 weeks away!
It’s aim is to allow you and I to kick the proverbial tyres, hunt down bugs, and file reports for any irksome issues we encounter.
Ubuntu 23.10 features GNOME Desktop 45, Kernel 6.5, and some other exciting new features!
They include a new App Center based on Google’s Flutter toolkit. Compare to the previous Ubuntu Software, it’s fast and just works! However, it has downside that supports only Snap app packages so far!
It's that exhilarating time of the year for the Linux community -- the Ubuntu team has unveiled the Beta version of the Ubuntu 23.10 for Desktop, Server, and Cloud deployments. Now, if you're wondering about its reliability, rest assured; these Beta images are largely free from critical image build or installer issues.
Dubbed as the "Mantic Minotaur," this edition propels Ubuntu’s legacy of amalgamating the newest open source marvels into an efficient, user-friendly Linux distribution. Behind the scenes, the team has been burning the midnight oil, rolling out enhancements and ironing out the glitches.
Ubuntu-News:
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop, Server, and Cloud products.
Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur”, continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.
This Beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, but also the Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu flavours.
The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 23.10 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on October 12, 2023.
Linuxiac:
For a long time, Ubuntu has been at the forefront of the Linux ecosystem, known for its commitment to user-friendliness and reliability.
The just-released first beta on the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” promises to deliver many new features, improvements, and enhancements to redefine the Ubuntu experience. Here’s what it’s all about.
GamingOnLinux:
Here's your chance to test and get in early on the next Ubuntu release with Ubuntu 23.10 'Mantic Minotaur' Beta now available across standard Ubuntu, Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu flavours.
Some of the big changes to the main edition include their new Ubuntu App Center that replaces the previous Snap Store, a Firmware Updater app, GNOME 45, various app updates like Firefox 117, LibreOffice 7.6, Thunderbird 115.2 “Supernova”, BlueZ 5.68, NetworkManager 1.44, Pipewire 0.3.79, Poppler 23.08, xdg-desktop-portal 1.17.2 and Linux kernel 6.5.