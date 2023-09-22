Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 22, 2023,

updated Sep 24, 2023



Dubbed “Riga” after the host city of the GUADEC 2023 conference in Riga, Latvia, the GNOME 45 desktop environment is here to introduce a completely revamped Settings (GNOME Control Center) app that not only uses a more modern design based on the latest LibAdwaita library, but it also streamlines various settings.

Key features to mention here are fractional scaling factors in Display settings, allowing you to choose from 100%, 125%, 150%, or 175% scaling factors, extended Date & Time settings with options for clock and calendar, a completely redesigned Privacy panel to more quickly access the various settings there, as well as a more compact About panel.

