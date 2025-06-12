news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: GNU Nano 8.5 Command-Line Text Editor Released —

The latest version of the beloved lightweight text editor, GNU Nano, has arrived with version 8.5, codenamed “Sigourney,” introducing several practical improvements that streamline workflow and polish existing features.

One of the standout changes in Nano 8.5 is the enhanced handling of cursor positions. When the --positionlog option is active, the editor now saves anchor positions upon closing a file and restores them upon reopening. This means users can pick up right where they left off.

Keyboard shortcuts also see some subtle but meaningful adjustments. The familiar ^O^Q and ^X^Q sequences now cause Nano to exit with an error status—a minor but deliberate tweak that could help scripters and power users detect unintended exits.