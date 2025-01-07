Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
In recent years he battled illness with stoicism, humour and science. Through it all he remained active and engaged in our community and our exploration of the future. Even in terribly difficult moments I saw grace, precision and care in his actions and his priorities.
Steve passed away at the dawn of 2025. His time was short but remarkable. He will forever remain an inspiration. Judging by the outpouring of feelings this week, he is equally missed and mourned by colleagues and friends across the open source landscape, in particular in Ubuntu and Debian where he was a great mind, mentor and conscience.
It has been a singular honour to share these years and dreams. Thank you Steve. I will not forget, nor waver.
Mourning Steve Langasek
longtime Debian and Ubuntu contributor Steve Langasek has passed away.
As a former Debian and Ubuntu release manager, and a long-term Canonical employee, Steve (who some of you may know by the handle vorlon) has been something of a cardinal fixture in the Ubuntu topology to many of us.
Heck, I’ve been doing this blog for something like 16 years now and his name has constant in my e-mail inboxes by way of the many mailing list posts, packaging update pings, bug reports, and other development updates it would be attached to.
Through his contributions to the discussions, debates, and (odd) dramas on Ubuntu mailing lists (and IRC, back in the day), I’ve learned a LOT. His deft technical explanations made the how of proposed changes understandable, while focused, non-marketing rationale answered the why.
For developers involved, his approach was sure to have been helpful. For a lay-person watching from the outside, less familiar with the interplay between components, projects, and communities, his approach was a veritable education.
Even in tense, emotionally-charged discussions Steve possessed an enviable patience and pro-active approach, remaining level-headed and laser-set on the technical side, not getting sidetracked by any personalities, politics, or prickly remarks.