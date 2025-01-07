posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025,

updated Jan 07, 2025



Quoting: Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek - Community - Ubuntu Community Hub —

In recent years he battled illness with stoicism, humour and science. Through it all he remained active and engaged in our community and our exploration of the future. Even in terribly difficult moments I saw grace, precision and care in his actions and his priorities.

Steve passed away at the dawn of 2025. His time was short but remarkable. He will forever remain an inspiration. Judging by the outpouring of feelings this week, he is equally missed and mourned by colleagues and friends across the open source landscape, in particular in Ubuntu and Debian where he was a great mind, mentor and conscience.

It has been a singular honour to share these years and dreams. Thank you Steve. I will not forget, nor waver.