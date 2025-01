posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025



Quoting: KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January - KDE Community —

Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12.

Plasma 5.27 was released in February 2023 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.

The bugfixes are typically small but important and include...