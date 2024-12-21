Linux, BSD, and Free, Libre Software

His company, Digital Research, was very successful for a while, proving that he correctly assessed the microcomputer as a serious thing (while many disregarded them as toys). But his life ended under dubious circumstances after having experienced betrayal (he initially couldn’t believe that a man whom he called a friend would backstab him: Bill Gates!), infringement of his code (what later become MS-DOS started out as a copycat product that stole the API from CP/M), being tricked by big business (Kildall accepted IBM’s proposal to offer customers both DOS and CP/M for their PC to choose from if he didn’t take legal action – but then they priced CP/M six times higher…) and personal tragedy.