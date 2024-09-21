Windows TCO: Cybersecurity, Vista 11, and More
India Times ☛ Cybercrime emerging as major threat, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai
He was speaking at the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Hyderabad outskirts.
Silicon Angle ☛ Cybersecurity threats target healthcare
Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, and bad actors attacking digital environments operate on the same principles as many of the organizations they target. It’s a risk-and-reward model, where the return on investment can be quite lucrative when a victim pays ransomware to get their data returned.
Ransomware attacks remain an ongoing threat, with healthcare becoming a prime target, according to one leading cybersecurity executive.
SANS ☛ Fake GitHub Site Targeting Developers
This will download "l6E.exe" and save it as "SysSetup.exe". Luckily, l6E.exe has pretty good anti-virus coverage. On my test system, Microsoft Defender immediately recognized it [1] . It is identified as "Lumma Stealer", an information stealer. The domain is recognized by some anti-malware, but sadly not yet on Google's safe browsing blocklist.
[Repeat] Dedoimedo ☛ Sad, sad state of Windows 11 - September 2024 problems
Every few months, I power on my test machine, emphasis test machine, and start the Windows 11 instance installed there, and check what has changed in the operating system, often for the worse. I do this for several reasons: 1) masochism 2) get new material for my blog 3) see what Microsoft is planning for the average user, and update my doomsday prepper toolbox. I did that a few days ago, and boy was I angry.
You may think I'm exaggerating of course, for populistic reasons. Nope. I tried to update the system, the update failed. I encountered a whole bunch of fresh ergonomic travesties. I encountered new inconsistencies in the Windows UI, and then some. Follow me.