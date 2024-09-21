Windows TCO: Cybersecurity, Vista 11, and More

Every few months, I power on my test machine, emphasis test machine, and start the Windows 11 instance installed there, and check what has changed in the operating system, often for the worse. I do this for several reasons: 1) masochism 2) get new material for my blog 3) see what Microsoft is planning for the average user, and update my doomsday prepper toolbox. I did that a few days ago, and boy was I angry.

You may think I'm exaggerating of course, for populistic reasons. Nope. I tried to update the system, the update failed. I encountered a whole bunch of fresh ergonomic travesties. I encountered new inconsistencies in the Windows UI, and then some. Follow me.