posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: Sparky 2024.07~dev0 with CLI Installer’s home encryption and Midori - SparkyLinux —

This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images (MinimalGUI and MinimalCLI only) of the Debian testing line, which provides 2 notable changes:

The Sparky CLI Installer got a new option which lets you encrypt and secure your separate home partition. If you choose this option, the Plymouth will be disabled, even it is installed, to let you provide your password to decrypt the home partition. Due the autopartitioning option in the CLI Installer does not create a home partition, the encrypt option works in Manual partitioning only, if you create separate partition for your home directory.