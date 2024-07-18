Best Free and Open Source Software

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Dart is a multi-paradigm, object-oriented, class defined, garbage-collected, scripting language using a C-style syntax that transcompiles optionally into JavaScript. It supports interfaces, mixins, abstract classes, reified generics, static typing, and a sound type system.

Dart is developed by Google and is used to build mobile, desktop, backend and web applications.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart.