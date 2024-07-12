Games, Mozilla, and HowTos

During the Spring I ran a multiplayer game of OpenTTD for a couple of hours every other Friday. The idea was to run from 1950-2050 without any specific goal or competition, for anyone who wanted to join.

A year in default game mode is about 12 minutes. Subsequently 100 years would be 1,200 minutes, i.e. around 20 hours. I scheduled 2 hours per session and planned for it to span 20 weeks.

That's a lot of numbers! We'll (mostly) leave the numbers now and see what it was like.