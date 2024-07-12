Games, Mozilla, and HowTos
Games
Björn Wärmedal ☛ Make Tea Not War, Season 1 Retrospective
During the Spring I ran a multiplayer game of OpenTTD for a couple of hours every other Friday. The idea was to run from 1950-2050 without any specific goal or competition, for anyone who wanted to join.
A year in default game mode is about 12 minutes. Subsequently 100 years would be 1,200 minutes, i.e. around 20 hours. I scheduled 2 hours per session and planned for it to span 20 weeks.
That's a lot of numbers! We'll (mostly) leave the numbers now and see what it was like.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Teeny Tiny Town - 2024-07-10 Edition
Between 2024-07-03 and 2024-07-10 there were 21 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 246 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.5 % of total released titles. It’s the start of summer, a lot of people are not at home, and there’s definitely less releases than usual, especially quality ones. Still, even at the bottom of the wave, there’s a few games that stand out, like the cozy game Teeny Tiny Town.
Mozilla
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: June 2024 Progress Report
Is it July already? That means it’s time for another report on the progress of creating Thunderbird for Android.
Unfortunately, June has been one of these months without any flashy new features that would make for a nice screenshot to show off in a blog post. To not leave you hanging without any visuals, please enjoy this picture of Thunderbird team member Chris Aquino’s roommate Mister Betsy:
[...]
For a recap of the previous month’s activity, see May’s picture-less progress report.
Instructionals/Technical
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 8: Docker Networking
Remy Van Elst ☛ Leaf Node Monitoring v2024.02 released, autostart, ssl certificate expiry and minimize to tray
I'm pleased to announce the next version of Leaf Node Monitoring, the simple and easy to use open source site and server monitoring tool. Major new features include minimizing to the tray, automatic startup on backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux and a new check, SSL Certificate Expiry. This post goes over everything that is new in this release.
