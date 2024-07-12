Programming Leftovers
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ SparkyLinux: Zed
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Zed What is Zed? Zed is a high-performance, multiplayer code editor from the creators of Atom and Tree-sitter. Installation (Sparky 7 & 8 amd64): sudo apt update sudo apt install zed License: GNU AGPL/GPL, Apache Web: github.com/zed-industries/zed
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2024-07: logging trends; multiple platforms; sudo; retired platforms
Dear syslog-ng users,
This is the 121st issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
Trends in open source logging
Recently I was asked by Chas Clawson of Sumo Logic what I think about open source log management and telemetry. Needless to say, I also talked about syslog_ng, and in the end I showed a couple of simple syslog-ng configurations sending logs to Sumo Logic.
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Sched-Ext: The BPF extensible scheduler class Microconference CFP
sched_ext is a GNU/Linux kernel feature which enables implementing host-wide, safe kernel thread schedulers in BPF, and dynamically loading them at runtime. sched_ext enables safe and rapid iterations of scheduler implementations, thus radically widening the scope of scheduling strategies that can be experimented with and deployed, even in massive and complex production environments.
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: More than 200 orphaned Debian packages moved to git, 216 to go
In April, I started migrating orphaned Debian packages without any version control system listed in debian/control to git. This morning, my Debian QA page finally reached 200 QA packages migrated. In reality there are a few more, as the packages uploaded by someone else after my initial upload have disappeared from my QA uploads list. As I am running out of steam and will most likely focus on other parts of Debian moving forward, I hope someone else will find time to continue the migration to bring the number of orphaned packages without any version control system down to zero. Here is the updated recipe if someone want to help out.
Rlang ☛ Exploring Random Walks with TidyDensity in R
Welcome back, data enthusiasts! Today, we’re diving into the fascinating world of random walks using the TidyDensity R package.
OPC UA: Programming against Type Descriptions
OPC UA client code that relies on hardcoded NodeIds is brittle and often only works with a specific OPC UA server instance. This article shows the proper way to write robust and portable OPC UA client code.
Barry Kauler ☛ gtk4 dependency removed
There are two packages in EasyOS 6.0.4 that depend on 'gtk4', but it isn't installed.
Package 'geany-plugins' requires the gtk4 version of vte, the virtual terminal emulator. Easy has the 'vte' package, although gtk4 is missing. However, Easy also has 'vte9', a dependency of 'sakura' and that only requires gtk+2.
Rust
LWN ☛ An empirical study of Rust for Linux
The research value of this
USENIX paper by Hongyu Li et al. is not entirely clear, but it does
show that the Rust-for-Linux project is gaining wider attention.
