Software: Portmaster, Warp, and This Week in GNOME

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 24 to May 31.

libadwaita now has AdwMultiLayoutView , allowing to define multiple layouts and reparent children between them. This allows to completely reorganize UI (say, turn sidebar into a bottom bar, or a grid into a vertical box) by changing a single property, e.g. via a breakpoint setter

Workbench is now available on the GNOME Nightly repository, and we welcomed 2 GSoC students. You can read about it here https://blog.sonny.re/workbench-news

Newsflash can now play video attachments like those in video podcasts or youtube subscriptions. This is thanks to the amazing video player clapper, which is now also available as a library. In the process of integrating libclapper I generated rust bindings for it, that are available here.