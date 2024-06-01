Software: Portmaster, Warp, and This Week in GNOME
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Exploring Portmaster: The Privacy-Oriented Firewall
In an era where online privacy is increasingly important, having robust cybersecurity measures in place is essential. One such tool gaining attention in this realm is Portmaster, a privacy-oriented firewall designed to give users greater control over their network traffic and protect their digital privacy.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ New Era of Terminals: Warp with Hey Hi (AI) Support Comes to GNU/Linux ARM
Wrap brings one after another good news for GNU/Linux users in 2024. On February 22, Wrap announced its availability on Linux, and recently, it added Hey Hi (AI) support to the ARM-based GNU/Linux system. This rust-based terminal has come with Hey Hi (AI) facilities for GNU/Linux distros like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, or Red Hat.
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME/Felix Häcker: #150 Multiple Layouts
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 24 to May 31.
libadwaita now has
AdwMultiLayoutView, allowing to define multiple layouts and reparent children between them. This allows to completely reorganize UI (say, turn sidebar into a bottom bar, or a grid into a vertical box) by changing a single property, e.g. via a breakpoint setter
Workbench is now available on the GNOME Nightly repository, and we welcomed 2 GSoC students. You can read about it here https://blog.sonny.re/workbench-news
Newsflash can now play video attachments like those in video podcasts or youtube subscriptions. This is thanks to the amazing video player clapper, which is now also available as a library. In the process of integrating libclapper I generated rust bindings for it, that are available here.