Fake pharmacies sell prescription-only drugs without a license and without requiring a valid prescription from a doctor. The storefronts are advertised to consumers through web searches, social control media, and unsolicited spam emails. As you might expect, many of these platforms attempt to block known fake pharmacies.

Netcraft analysts have observed evidence of a 12-month spike in fake pharmacy campaigns using page.link (Firebase Dynamic Links), more than doubling since last year. Many of these campaigns bounce visitors through a series of redirects to disguise the eventual destination, inadvertently making it easy for fraudsters to hide malicious links in shortened URLs.