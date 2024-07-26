Open Hardware: TinyWatch, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ TinyWatch S3 is an open-source, customizable smartwatch powered by ESP32-S3 SoC
The TinyWatch S3 is an ESP32-S3 development board in a smartwatch form factor from Seon Rozenblum, also known as Unexpected Maker. It is powered by the ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller with 8MB quad SPI flash storage and 2MB of additional QSPI PSRAM. It features a 240 x 280 LCD with capacitive touch (via a CST816T module) and several onboard sensors including a 6-axis inertial measurement unit, a magnetometer, and a MEMS microphone. It has a USB-C port for power, programming, and charging a connected LiPo battery (250mAh or 500mAh). While the product’s firmware is still in active development, it is usable as a watch and even a daily driver. The TinyWatch S3 is described as a “wrist-wearable ESP32-S3 development board” but lacks pin headers and is not breadboard compatible.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Booting Raspberry Pi 5 from NVMe SSD
Running a Raspberry Pi 5 from a NVMe SSD has become a lot easier these days.
-
CNX Software ☛ Flipper Zero hacking tool gets CAN bus add-on board for vehicle diagnostics and security research
Electronic Cats’ Flipper Add-On CANBus is a new add-on board for the Flipper Zero adding CAN bus communication to the popular wireless hacking tool. Built around the MCP2515 CAN controller chip this add-on card communicates with the Flipper Zero through an SPI interface. It allows users to sniff, send, and log CAN bus packets directly from the Flipper Zero, which means now you can analyze and manipulate CAN bus traffic for vehicle diagnostics, security research, and DIY projects.
-
Peta Pixel ☛ Fujifilm Announces Linux SDK, Helping Drone Makers Use GFX100 Cameras
Fujifilm Japan has developed a new Linux software development kit (SDK) to control Fujifilm GFX100 series cameras remotely. The addition of a Linux SDK is of particular interest to drone manufacturers, who routinely utilize Linux operating systems for their work.