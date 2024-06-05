Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora DEI Team 2024 Q1 Report
This post is a brief summary of the team’s highlights over the course of the first quarter of 2024 (January to March). The new year brought new highlights: [...]
Silicon Angle ☛ Open source for AI: Outlining Red Hat’s ongoing innovation/partnership roadmap [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored junk about buzzwords; nothing of substance to see here]
Over the past 20 years, open-source software has challenged the dominance of proprietary software, offering benefits such as transparency, flexibility, scalability, and security. The artificial intelligence boom has placed today’s tech landscape at a crucial juncture, as solutions companies explore open-source Hey Hi (AI) as a driver for long-term innovation.
Red Hat Official ☛ The Path to Distributed Tracing: an OpenShift Observability Adventure Part II: A Twist in the Myth
Let's start with a common phrase that sounds good at first but ultimately isn't useful. This statement can both come from the engineering trenches or whoever is calling the shots: “I want great observability without touching a line of code”.
Red Hat Official ☛ Application regional disaster recovery using ROSA and AWS EFS - An unpopular yet effective approach
This process scans the /PV-PVCs/primary//* directory, create a corresponding PV/PVC for each manifest found. Save the resulting volume manifests in /PV-PVCs/secondary/*. cluster_name is the name of the primary cluster.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Red Bait Day of Learning
Occasionally at Red Bait we have a “Day of Learning” where we get to spend time learning about technology of our choice.
I spent some time listening to various Hey Hi (AI) explanations which were suggested readings for the day. Nothing too surprising but also not exactly engaging to me. Maybe that’s because I grew up with a statistics professor for a father.
So while that was playing I spent a little time learning how the GitLab API works. Immediately it stood out that one of the primary challenges in presenting UI for such an API would be in bridging
GListModelto their implementation.
So I spent a little time on the architecture for how you might want to do that in the form of a Gitlab-GLib library.