Training datasets behind large language models (LLMs) often lack transparency, a research paper published by Mozilla and EleutherAI explores how openly licensed datasets that are responsibly curated and governed can make the Hey Hi (AI) ecosystem more equitable. The study is co-authored with thirty leading scholars and practitioners from prominent open source Hey Hi (AI) startups, nonprofit Hey Hi (AI) labs, and civil society organizations who attended the Dataset Convening on open Hey Hi (AI) datasets in June 2024.



Many Hey Hi (AI) companies rely on data crawled from the web, frequently without the explicit permission of copyright monopoly holders. While some jurisdictions like the EU and Japan permit this under specific conditions, the legal landscape in the United States remains murky. This lack of clarity has led to lawsuits and a trend toward secrecy in dataset practices—stifling transparency, accountability, and limiting innovation to those who can afford it.

For Hey Hi (AI) to truly benefit society, it must be built on foundations of transparency, fairness, and accountability—starting with the most foundational building block that powers it: data.