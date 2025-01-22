Critical Mozilla Vulnerabilities In Firefox And Thunderbird, Mozilla Wastes Resources on Lunacy and Hype
Cyble Inc ☛ Critical Mozilla Vulnerabilities In Firefox And Thunderbird
Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird users are facing a series of high-severity vulnerabilities that could leave systems open to exploitation. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory on January 20, 2025, highlighting multiple security flaws in Mozilla’s popular browser and email client.
These Mozilla vulnerabilities, which affect both desktop and mobile versions, could lead to arbitrary code execution, system instability, and privilege escalation. Mozilla has already released patches to address these issues, and users are urged to update their software immediately.
Mozilla ☛ Supercharge your day: Firefox features for peak productivity
Hi, I’m Tapan. As the leader of Firefox’s Search and AI efforts, my mission is to help users find what they are looking for on the web and stay focused on what truly matters. Outside of work, I indulge my geek side by building giant Star Wars Lego sets and sharing weekly leadership insights through my blog, Building Blocks. These hobbies keep me grounded and inspired as I tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the digital world.
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla, EleutherAI publish research on open datasets for LLM training
Training datasets behind large language models (LLMs) often lack transparency, a research paper published by Mozilla and EleutherAI explores how openly licensed datasets that are responsibly curated and governed can make the Hey Hi (AI) ecosystem more equitable. The study is co-authored with thirty leading scholars and practitioners from prominent open source Hey Hi (AI) startups, nonprofit Hey Hi (AI) labs, and civil society organizations who attended the Dataset Convening on open Hey Hi (AI) datasets in June 2024.
Many Hey Hi (AI) companies rely on data crawled from the web, frequently without the explicit permission of copyright monopoly holders. While some jurisdictions like the EU and Japan permit this under specific conditions, the legal landscape in the United States remains murky. This lack of clarity has led to lawsuits and a trend toward secrecy in dataset practices—stifling transparency, accountability, and limiting innovation to those who can afford it.
For Hey Hi (AI) to truly benefit society, it must be built on foundations of transparency, fairness, and accountability—starting with the most foundational building block that powers it: data.