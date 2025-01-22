posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2025



Quoting: Announcing the winner of the FSF 40 Anniversary Logo Contest —

Thank you to all the participants sending in your work, and to the associate members voting in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest. After a galvanizing race, we're excited to announce the logo for the fortieth anniversary of the Free Software Foundation (FSF)!

Several hundred FSF associate members cast a ballot. While forty-two associate members voted on logo B designed by Children's Design International Collection, and Iván's logo submissions received fifty-six votes in sum, the winning design is Logo F created by JL with a total of 120 votes. Congratulations, JL! We can't wait to see the logo being displayed across our homepages and printed on the celebration materials!