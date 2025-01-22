today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ The (potential) complexity of good runqueue latency measurement in Linux
Run queue latency is the time between when a Linux task becomes ready to run and when it actually runs. If you want good responsiveness, you want a low runqueue latency, so for a while I've been tracking a histogram of it with eBPF, and I put some graphs of it up on some Grafana dashboards I look at. Then recently I improved the responsiveness of my desktop with the cgroup V2 'cpu.idle' setting, and questions came up about how this different from process niceness. When I was looking at those questions, I realized that my run queue latency measurements were incomplete.
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Why my blog was down for over 24 hours in November 2024
In November 2024, my blog was down for over 24 hours.
Here’s what I learned from this absolute clusterfuck of an incident.
APNIC ☛ IXP from scratch: Part 3 — The peering LAN
In this post, we start by explaining the configuration of our switching infrastructure using common IETF protocols to implement redundancy, full usage of resources, and seamless adaptivity in case of failures or maintenance. We then continue presenting the configuration of our route servers with a special focus on isolating different LANs and dynamically excluding invalid routes.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install 1Password on Manjaro
Password managers have become indispensable tools for anyone looking to keep their online accounts secure. By storing credentials within a safe, encrypted environment and generating strong passwords, password managers simplify the process of maintaining robust security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. When it comes to safeguarding online accounts, having a reliable password management solution is crucial in today’s digital landscape. Password managers help generate, store, and encrypt login credentials, ensuring all sensitive data remains secure and easily accessible.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Teampass Password Manager on Linux Mint 22
TeamPass Password Manager is an open-source solution designed to securely store, organize, and manage your sensitive credentials. As cyber threats increasingly target individuals and organizations, a robust password management tool becomes indispensable for protecting accounts and personal information.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NestJS on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
NestJS has quickly become a popular choice for building scalable server-side applications with Node.js. Its modular architecture, TypeScript support, and robust toolset make it ideal for projects ranging from small Hey Hi (AI) to complex enterprise systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NestJS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
NestJS is a progressive Node.js framework built on TypeScript, designed to help developers create highly efficient and scalable server-side applications. Its modular structure makes it a popular choice for building modern back-end projects, RESTful APIs, and microservices.
ID Root ☛ How To Fix Busybox Initramfs Error on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Encountering a BusyBox Initramfs error on Ubuntu 24.04 can be frustrating for both new and experienced users. This issue often manifests right after powering on your computer, preventing a normal boot sequence.
