posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025



Arch-Based Distros Dominate the Linux Gaming Scene

As usual, Valve has shared its monthly statistics for Steam’s usage, this time focusing on December. And as always, there are some noteworthy highlights.

Back in early November, Linux surpassed the 2% mark for the first time among all Steam users—a significant milestone.

Now, that number has climbed even higher, reaching nearly 2.30%. This upward trend suggests that 2025 could see Linux surpass the 3% threshold, setting a new all-time high.

What’s particularly interesting is that Arch-based distributions are becoming the go-to choice for Linux gamers. Unsurprisingly, Arch Linux continues to lead the Steam charts with 0.20% usage.