Jan 03, 2025



Quoting: LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 is available for testing - LibreOffice QA Blog —

LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 25.2 Release Candidate 1 (RC1) the third pre-release since the development of version 25.2 started in mid Juny, 2024. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 25.2 Beta1, 175 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 76 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.