Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

Seeed Studio recently announced the XIAO Plus series, an update to its popular XIAO lineup. This series features expanded IO options and standardized back solder points, enhancing functionality while retaining the compact XIAO form factor. The lineup includes the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus, XIAO nRF52840 Plus, and XIAO nRF52840 Sense Plus.

HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.