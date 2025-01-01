Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.
The Nobara Driver Manager tool has been updated in this release with a new option to install the Broadcom wireless driver. On the other hand, the Nobara Package Manager tool now lets users easily search, install, remove, and manage Flatpak apps without issues.